$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Retail Opportunity Investments also reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 3.81%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROIC shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $108,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 54,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $4,699,655.75. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,600 shares of company stock worth $6,170,647. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,029 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,960,000 after buying an additional 235,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,108,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,125,000 after buying an additional 56,820 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 125.7% in the second quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 2,065,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,373,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 208.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,046,000 after buying an additional 1,382,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.67. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

