Brokerages Anticipate SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Brokerages expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.31. SPS Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.09 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. First Analysis upgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $61.00 price objective on SPS Commerce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.72.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $900,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPSC stock opened at $56.11 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average is $71.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

