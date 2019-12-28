Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Amphenol reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amphenol.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

Amphenol stock opened at $108.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $74.95 and a twelve month high of $109.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 72,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $7,282,587.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 595,760 shares of company stock worth $60,558,282. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 537.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.