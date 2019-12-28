$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. PTC posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. PTC had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.47.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. PTC has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $102.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 613 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,199.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. Insiders sold 26,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,313 in the last ninety days. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth approximately $61,703,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3,636.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 88,212 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

