Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ITRI opened at $83.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.47. Itron has a twelve month low of $45.54 and a twelve month high of $85.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. Itron had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $624.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Itron will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $830,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip Mezey sold 31,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $2,287,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,708.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,420 shares of company stock worth $2,437,040 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Itron by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Itron by 2,199.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Itron by 266.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

