Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €54.57 ($63.46).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of Stabilus stock opened at €60.50 ($70.35) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 18.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €59.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29. Stabilus has a 52-week low of €35.58 ($41.37) and a 52-week high of €64.55 ($75.06).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

