Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TYPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ:TYPE opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. Monotype Imaging has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.79 million, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.
About Monotype Imaging
Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions include type intellectual property (IP), enterprise software for visual content marketing solutions, custom type design services, and tools and technologies through direct sales channels, e-commerce platforms, and partner platforms.
