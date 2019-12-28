Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTU. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Monday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $45.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Virtusa has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.07 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Virtusa news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares in the company, valued at $25,089,554. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,619.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,303 in the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 1,640.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Virtusa by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

