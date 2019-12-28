Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) will announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.37. Duke Realty posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $215.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.26.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,003,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Duke Realty by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the second quarter worth $25,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 2.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Duke Realty by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 198,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRE opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $36.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 70.68%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

