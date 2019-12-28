Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) shares rose 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37, approximately 1,039,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 445,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPCN. ValuEngine raised shares of Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Lipocine from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lipocine Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 53,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lipocine by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lipocine by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 88,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lipocine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 12.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

