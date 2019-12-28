CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Trading 6.1% Higher

CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) shares rose 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.11, approximately 194,760 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 150,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $88.58 million during the quarter.

In other CVR Partners news, Director Donna R. Ecton sold 17,969 shares of CVR Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $54,625.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raging Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 8,981,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,733,000 after purchasing an additional 109,358 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CVR Partners by 7.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,835,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,522,000 after purchasing an additional 456,660 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CVR Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,682,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 259,597 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CVR Partners by 5.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the third quarter worth about $157,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.