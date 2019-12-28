Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Shares Up 5.9%

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.36, 1,179,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,356,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTRH shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Waitr from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark set a $5.00 target price on shares of Waitr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $25.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). Waitr had a negative net margin of 168.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.18%. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waitr Holdings Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Waitr by 2,612.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 20,009 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

