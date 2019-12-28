GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Shares Up 6.8%

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s share price shot up 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $5.99, 410,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 423,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

GLYC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on GlycoMimetics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.75 and a quick ratio of 16.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. AXA grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 0.6% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 930,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.