Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) shares rose 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.31, approximately 159,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 94,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

DYAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dyadic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 469.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry Buckland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. Also, VP Ronen Tchelet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $58,100.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $214,600. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bandera Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,534,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,443,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at $337,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyadic International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.