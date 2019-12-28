KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Stock Price Up 6.8%

KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.78, approximately 169,112 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 746,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KITOV PHARMA LT/S stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of KITOV PHARMA LT/S worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

