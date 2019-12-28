KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Stock Price Up 6.8%

KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.78, approximately 169,112 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 746,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.
About KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV)
Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.
Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for KITOV PHARMA LT/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KITOV PHARMA LT/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.