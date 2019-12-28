Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Trading 7% Higher

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) shares were up 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.48, approximately 358,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 134,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARAV shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aravive in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aravive from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $197.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.59.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Aravive Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $27,307.28. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $1,506,662.90. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 13.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aravive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 51,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

