Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Trading Up 7.1%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, 742,271 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 507,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 2.53% of Phio Pharmaceuticals worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

