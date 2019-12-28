Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Trading Up 7.1%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, 742,271 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 507,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29.
Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO)
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.
