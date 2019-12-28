NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading Up 6.7%

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) shares traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.27, 49,428 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 339,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 122,558 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,891,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 108,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 41.8% in the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 333,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 98,230 shares during the period.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

