NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading Up 6.7%

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) shares traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.27, 49,428 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 339,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.
NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.
About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.
