China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) shot up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.11, 248,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 889,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.83% of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services.

