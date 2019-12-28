Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) Trading 8.1% Higher

Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX) rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.46, approximately 162,971 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 163,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Social Reality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAX. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Social Reality in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Social Reality by 40.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Social Reality by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

About Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX)

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

