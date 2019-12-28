Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) rose 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.79, approximately 198,218 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 275,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,479 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.79% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

