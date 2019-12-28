Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading Up 10.3%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares were up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.79, approximately 820,567 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 417,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.
AVXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,831 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 468,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 294,030 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.
Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.