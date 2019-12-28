Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading Up 10.3%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares were up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.79, approximately 820,567 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 417,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

AVXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,831 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 468,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 294,030 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

