VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Trading 10.6% Higher

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) were up 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.36, approximately 6,794,516 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 1,899,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VBIV shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. VBI Vaccines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $242.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 70.54% and a negative net margin of 1,458.97%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other VBI Vaccines news, CEO Jeff Baxter purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,127.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 212,000 shares of company stock worth $105,440. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 61,829 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 109,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 102,219 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.