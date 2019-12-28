CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 163.6% from the November 28th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CVD Equipment stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 29.95%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CVD Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.