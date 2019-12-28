China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Trading Up 11.2%

China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s stock price was up 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $0.99, approximately 342,608 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 108,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.93 million during the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 32.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.27%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 691,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,034 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.93% of China Finance Online worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

China Finance Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

