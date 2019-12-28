China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Trading Up 11.2%

China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s stock price was up 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $0.99, approximately 342,608 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 108,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.93 million during the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 32.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.27%.
China Finance Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRJC)
China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.
