Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Shares Up 11.6%

Shares of Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) shot up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.11, 232,691 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 218% from the average session volume of 73,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on SURF. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.34.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a negative net margin of 176.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Surface Oncology by 15,117.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 486,940 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 323.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 1,177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surface Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

