Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Short Interest Update

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,730,000 shares, an increase of 153.5% from the November 28th total of 7,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 205.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,309.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.46.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 52.56%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.