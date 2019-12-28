Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Short Interest Up 129.6% in December

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, an increase of 129.6% from the November 28th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OESX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

In other news, COO Scott A. Green sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 526,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,756.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 29,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $111,979.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 645,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,570.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 408,831 shares of company stock worth $1,338,296. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 26,124 shares in the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $3.47 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $100.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

