BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 194.4% from the November 28th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BOSC opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.98. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BOSC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BOS Better OnLine Sol stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of BOS Better OnLine Sol as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About BOS Better OnLine Sol

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

