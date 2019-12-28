Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Short Interest Up 136.3% in December

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 136.3% from the November 28th total of 452,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

In other Brigham Minerals news, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $51,371,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JHL Capital Group LLC increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 100.0% during the third quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1,819.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 327,478 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 586,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 205,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.