Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Update

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the November 28th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 122,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EPSN opened at $3.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33. Epsilon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Epsilon Energy stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Canada. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 5,750 net acres located in the southwest Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

