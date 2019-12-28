Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) Short Interest Update

Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a growth of 141.8% from the November 28th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eca Marcellus Trust I by 11.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Eca Marcellus Trust I during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Eca Marcellus Trust I by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECT opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. Eca Marcellus Trust I has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. Eca Marcellus Trust I had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 75.44%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

About Eca Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

