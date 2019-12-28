Short Interest in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Rises By 200.0%

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 141,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.51% of Ocean Bio-Chem as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OBCI opened at $3.37 on Friday. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.60%.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

