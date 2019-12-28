Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

FNLPF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

