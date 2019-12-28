Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Avantor alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth about $792,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,206,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,517,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 20.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. Avantor has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.