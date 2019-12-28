Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth about $792,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,206,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,517,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 20.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. Avantor has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

Analyst Recommendations for Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fresnillo Plc Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Fresnillo Plc Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Avantor Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Avantor Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Masonite International Corp Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Masonite International Corp Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Capstar Financial Holdings Inc Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Capstar Financial Holdings Inc Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Eldorado Gold Corp Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Eldorado Gold Corp Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report