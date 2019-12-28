Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.42.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. ValuEngine cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “positive” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 54,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 172,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 93,325 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $1,778,000.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $43.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $74.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 470.18%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

