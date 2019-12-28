Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

DOOR stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.35. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $552.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Masonite International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $96,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter worth $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Masonite International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

