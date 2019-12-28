Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

CSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,607. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,840 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 323,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 24,298 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 1,318.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 251,593 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its position in Capstar Financial by 28.3% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 52,642 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $306.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

