Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.
CSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
In other Capstar Financial news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,607. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,840 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Capstar Financial stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $306.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $17.48.
Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Capstar Financial Company Profile
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.
