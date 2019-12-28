Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price target on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. CIBC set a $9.80 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.26. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.88, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 44.10%. The firm had revenue of $172.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 22.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth $101,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

