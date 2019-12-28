GoldMining Inc (CVE:GOLD) Director Herb Dhaliwal Sells 9,000 Shares

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

GoldMining Inc (CVE:GOLD) Director Herb Dhaliwal sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.19, for a total transaction of C$10,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,040.

GoldMining Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.88 and a 1 year high of C$1.00.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, and development of gold assets in the Americas. Its projects include the La Mina and Titiribi gold-copper projects located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia; the Whistler gold-copper Project located in Alaska, United States; the Cachoeira and São Jorge Gold projects located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil; the Rea uranium project located in the Western of Alberta, Canada; the Yellowknife gold project located in the Northwest Territories, Canada; and the Crucero gold project located in southeastern Peru.

GoldMining Inc Director Herb Dhaliwal Sells 9,000 Shares
