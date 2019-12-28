Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) COO Acquires $12,360.00 in Stock

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) COO Ralph Dr. Kern bought 3,000 shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $12,360.00.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BCLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.
