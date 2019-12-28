Insider Selling: Ecosynthetix Inc (TSE:ECO) Senior Officer Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Ecosynthetix Inc (TSE:ECO) Senior Officer Edward (Ted) Vanegdom sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.78, for a total value of C$20,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,304.12.

Edward (Ted) Vanegdom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Edward (Ted) Vanegdom sold 4,400 shares of Ecosynthetix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.78, for a total value of C$12,245.20.

Ecosynthetix stock opened at C$2.74 on Friday. Ecosynthetix Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $161.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 26.82 and a current ratio of 28.54.

Ecosynthetix (TSE:ECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.95 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Ecosynthetix Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecosynthetix Company Profile

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex used as coating binder for paper and paperboard; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

