Jill Anne Arias Sells 1,825 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.68, for a total value of C$26,791.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,287,069.

FR opened at C$15.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.91. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.94. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$128.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.42.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.