Jill Anne Arias Sells 1,825 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.68, for a total value of C$26,791.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,287,069.
FR opened at C$15.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.91. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.94. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.09.
First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$128.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.
Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.