InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Buys $48,286.80 in Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,286.80. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,368 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $9,534.96.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,300 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $36,941.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,496 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $38,417.04.

On Monday, December 9th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,015 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,258.45.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $13,585.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,605 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $11,572.05.

On Friday, November 29th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,800 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $12,870.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,699 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,232.80.

On Monday, November 25th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,200 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $8,412.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 2,048 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $14,458.88.

Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $92.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.32. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICMB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

