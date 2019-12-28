VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Insider Robert Luciano Acquires 30,000 Shares

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.27 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of A$68,100.00 ($48,297.87).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 12th, Robert Luciano bought 17,909 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,832.52 ($28,959.23).
  • On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Luciano bought 45,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.30 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$103,410.00 ($73,340.43).
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Robert Luciano bought 32,196 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,342.49 ($52,015.95).

The stock has a market cap of $931.85 million and a PE ratio of 15.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$2.34. VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a 12-month low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of A$2.56 ($1.81).

VGI Partners Global Investments Company Profile

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for VGI Partners Global Investments (ASX:VG1)

Receive News & Ratings for VGI Partners Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGI Partners Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

GoldMining Inc Director Herb Dhaliwal Sells 9,000 Shares
GoldMining Inc Director Herb Dhaliwal Sells 9,000 Shares
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc COO Acquires $12,360.00 in Stock
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc COO Acquires $12,360.00 in Stock
GoldMining Inc Senior Officer Pat Obara Sells 14,000 Shares
GoldMining Inc Senior Officer Pat Obara Sells 14,000 Shares
Insider Selling: Ecosynthetix Inc Senior Officer Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Ecosynthetix Inc Senior Officer Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock
Jill Anne Arias Sells 1,825 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. Stock
Jill Anne Arias Sells 1,825 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. Stock
InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Major Shareholder Buys $48,286.80 in Stock
InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Major Shareholder Buys $48,286.80 in Stock


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report