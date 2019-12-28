FNSC Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,934 Shares of First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) Stock

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$38.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,019.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,303,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$283,307,691.33.

FNSC Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 24th, FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 17,264 shares of First National Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.24 per share, with a total value of C$660,175.36.

TSE:FN opened at C$38.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$41.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,480.49. First National Financial Corp has a 12 month low of C$26.97 and a 12 month high of C$44.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$177.58 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that First National Financial Corp will post 3.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.22%.

Several research firms have commented on FN. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

