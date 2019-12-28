Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Marty Rendall Sells 10,633 Shares

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Marty Rendall sold 10,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.49, for a total value of C$90,274.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,301,797.17.

Marty Rendall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

On Monday, December 23rd, Marty Rendall sold 24,700 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.39, for a total value of C$207,233.00.

VIT stock opened at C$8.50 on Friday. Victoria Gold Corp has a one year low of C$5.48 and a one year high of C$9.90. The stock has a market cap of $472.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Victoria Gold Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Victoria Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Pi Financial set a C$13.50 target price on Victoria Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.