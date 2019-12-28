BP Capital Ltd. Sells 43,000 Shares of Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Stock

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) insider BP Capital Ltd. sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $101,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,710,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,369,205.

BP Capital Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 23rd, BP Capital Ltd. sold 1,300 shares of Riwi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $3,055.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69.

Riwi Company Profile

RIWI Corp. operates as a trend-tracking and prediction technology firm in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Private Enterprise, Global Security, and Global Citizen Engagement business lines. Its patented cloud-based software solution provides global digital intelligence platform to clients seeking real-time citizen sentiment data.

