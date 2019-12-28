Dale Alton Craig Sells 39,999 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 39,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total transaction of C$203,994.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,437 shares in the company, valued at C$292,928.70.

Dale Alton Craig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 24th, Dale Alton Craig sold 50,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total transaction of C$245,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Dale Alton Craig sold 30,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$145,800.00.

B2Gold stock opened at C$5.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.40. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$3.24 and a one year high of C$5.36.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$410.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 89.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTO shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.39.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

