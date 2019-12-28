Mona Elizabeth Malone Sells 5,347 Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) Senior Officer Mona Elizabeth Malone sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.22, for a total transaction of C$541,234.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$117,822.41.

TSE BMO opened at C$101.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$101.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$97.97. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$87.91 and a 12 month high of C$106.51.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.84 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.2600007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CSFB raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$105.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$105.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

